MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone to be safe on the water this holiday weekend.
So far this year, 13 people have lost their lives in boating accidents in Minnesota. That’s the highest number since 2011 for this time of year.
The two most common causes of boating deaths are capsizing and falling overboard.
These incidents are more likely to be deadly during the spring and fall cold-water periods.
That’s why the DNR says wear life jackets and watch the weather for storms before going out.
