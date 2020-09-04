Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though the Minnesota Renaissance Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, the event plans to move forward with a drive-thru experience.
The first-ever renaissance parade will be experienced from the safety of your vehicle while driving through a 2.5-mile one-way route.
The event will feature entertainment and over 30 classic festival foods – including the fan-favorite giant turkey leg.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. Each vehicle is $20 and must be purchased online.
You must log in to post a comment.