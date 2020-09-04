Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is injured after he got is arm caught in an auger on Thursday morning.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at 10:31 a.m. of a farming accident on 60th Avenue, almost a mile southeast of Upsala.
At the time, 41-year-old Kenneth Wielenberg was unloading silage out of a silage box trailer when the auger got clogged. When Wielenberg attempted to clear it, his arm got caught in the auger.
He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with extensive injuries to his right arm.
