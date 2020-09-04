MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over 200 Allina health care workers at St. Francis Regional Medical Center and Abbot Northwestern Hospital have voted to authorize a two-day strike, starting on Sept. 14.

The workers have been in contract negotiations since May and have bargained eight times. Now, over 90% of the members have supported the Unfair Labor Practice strike after the two parties continue to be divided surrounding the issues of worker health and safety benefits.

Unlike their co-workers, who have protections to keep their pay and benefits if they contract COVID-19, these workers have a temporary agreement for the first time they have to quarantine. In the past month, multiple members have been forced to use their sick days if they’ve needed to quarantine for second time. They are also looking to receive the same health and safety benefits as other Allina workers, including increased paid time off and improvements to their health insurance and retirement plans.

The striking SIEU Healthcare Minnesota members include sleep lab and surgical techs, respiratory therapists, diagnostic techs, cardiac sonographers, and radiology techs.

“I had to quarantine for possible COVID exposure, and now management has said I would need to use my sick time if I’m exposed again at work. Our work has become even more challenging during COVID, yet here we are fighting for safe working conditions and fair pay and benefits. We deserve better,” said Judy Grack, who has worked for over seven years at Abbott Northwestern as a CT tech. “All frontline healthcare workers should get the pay and protection we need to keep ourselves and our patients safe.”

The proposed strike would begin at 6 a.m. on September 14 and last until 6 a.m. on September 16 at the two hospitals.

“I’m willing to strike because we are fighting for basic health and safety for ourselves and our patients,” said Phil Goodmanson, who has worked at St. Francis for 10 years as a special imaging tech. “We are simply asking for the things that other workers in our hospital already have so we can continue to provide high-quality care for our community.”