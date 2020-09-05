Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails. This month, Simeon Priest from Equal Parts Cocktail Company shared his Sour recipe.
The Sour
- 3/4 oz fresh citrus juice
- 3/4 oz simple syrup
- 2 oz gin or rum (your choice)
- 1 pinch of salt
Instructions
Shake with ice for 10-15 seconds; strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a thin wheel of lime.
