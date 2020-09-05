Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman outside a West St. Paul apartment building.
Officers say they were called about a domestic issue at the Eagle Pointe Apartments around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. As they were pulling up, officers believe they heard a gunshot.
Seconds later, they found the woman dead in the parking lot. They arrested a nearby suspect within minutes.
“The male was attempting to possibly carjack another vehicle and flee the scene,” said Chief Brian Sturgeon with West St. Paul Police.
Officers say they found and gun and were interviewing witnesses and family overnight to try to figure out the relationship between the man and the woman. Police do not believe anyone else is in danger.
