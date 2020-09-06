MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, reporting 714 additional cases and six deaths.
The new additions bring the state’s total case count to 80,587, though now 72,463 of those people no longer have to self-isolate.
A total of 1,857 Minnesotans have died from the virus, with the vast majority of deaths impacting the elderly population residing in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
In the past 24 hours, 16,601 COVID-19 tests were processed. Over 1.18 million people have been tested for the disease in the state, with over 1.5 million tests processed.
Currently, there are 284 people recovering from the virus in Minnesota hospitals, 143 of which are in the ICU.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Gov. Tim Walz urged Minnesotans to stay vigilant of the virus, as community spread continues and backyard gatherings still spread the disease. Health officials urged people to wear masks and wash their hands.
According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the August. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
