Minnesota Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Southern Parts Of State Threaten Large HailThe National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple counties across the southwestern to south central parts of the state, in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

How Do Leaves Know When It's Time To Change Colors?Experts at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predict a beautiful display of fall colors across most of Minnesota.

Why Do Spring Temperatures And Fall Temperatures Feel So Different?To some, it’s psychological. But, there’s also something physiologically happening in the body.

Minnesota Weather: Get Ready For A Taste Of Fall-Like Weather This WeekendMeteorologist Mike Augustyniak has declared Saturday a #Top10WxDay. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with sunny skies and light winds. Dew points will be comfortable, not nearly as muggy as the last several days.

Minnesota Weather: A 3rd Day Of Heat & Humidity; Another Chance Of Nighttime StormsThe National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for the southeastern corner of the state. Heat indices upwards of 100 degrees are possible, particularly in river valleys.