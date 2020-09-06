Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of custom cars caused quite the scene Sunday night through downtown Minneapolis.
A WCCO crew saw a group of drivers drag race and do burnouts down Hennepin Avenue as they left a car show and back-to-school giveaway on Nicollet Island outside of DeLaSalle High School.
Officers opened fire hydrants to break up the crowd and tried to clear the streets.
Some chanted “Justice for George Floyd” as they drove down Hennepin Avenue. Most of the crowd dispersed just after 9 p.m.
