By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of custom cars caused quite the scene Sunday night through downtown Minneapolis.

A WCCO crew saw a group of drivers drag race and do burnouts down Hennepin Avenue as they left a car show and back-to-school giveaway on Nicollet Island outside of DeLaSalle High School.

(credit: CBS)

Officers opened fire hydrants to break up the crowd and tried to clear the streets.

Police open fire hydrants onto Hennepin Avenue. (credit: CBS)

Some chanted “Justice for George Floyd” as they drove down Hennepin Avenue. Most of the crowd dispersed just after 9 p.m.

