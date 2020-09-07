MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dodge County officials are advising residents to not leave small children and pets unattended after a cougar was spotted over the weekend.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a cougar sighting report just north of Dodge Center Saturday afternoon.

“An area resident explained that they observed the cougar coming in and out of the tree line near their property. They said the cougar knew they were there watching, didn’t seem scared of them, but didn’t seem interested in approaching them either,” the sheriff’s office said.

One of the responding deputies was able to take a picture of the cougar.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the cougar is believed to be 1 to 2 years old and is likely not a public safety threat.

“Just to err on the side of caution, we would advise people in the area to be careful with pets and young children being left unattended outside,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you see a cougar, the sheriff’s office says to not approach it. If you can safely take a picture, do so and report the sighting to the sheriff’s office at (507) 635-6200.

For more information on cougars, visit the Minnesota DNR’s website.