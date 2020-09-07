MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 638 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday.
On Labor Day, total positive cases for Minnesota reached 81,225, with 73,403 of those patients no longer needing isolation.
The additional deaths, two being long-term care residents, bring the state’s total to 1,860. There have been 1,361 deaths in long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit during the pandemic.
In hospitals, there are 275 needing hospitalization, with 136 of those patients needing intensive care units.
Over 15,000 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours. Nearly 1.2 million people have been tested in Minnesota since the pandemic began.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate for Minnesota is 5% as of Aug. 26, due to data lag.
