MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Waseca police officer shot in the head in January has suffered a setback.
Last month, Arik Matson had two seizures back to back. His wife wrote on his CaringBridge site that seizures are a main side effect of traumatic brain injuries.
She said he lost out on some therapy time and will be on anti-seizure medicine for the rest of his life.
His wife also shared a quote from her husband.
“I’m working hard to get home. It’s been a lot of work. I miss my girls. Good luck next Sunday Vikings kick Green Bays a$$,” he wrote.
Matson, 33, celebrated his birthday last month.
Matson was shot in the head after responding to a suspicious person call. Tyler Janovsky will be sentenced this month after pleading guilty to attempted murder.
