MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a trooper-involved crash in Minneapolis.
According to the state patrol, the incident happened late Monday evening at the intersection of 11th Avenue South and South 7th Street, which is in the downtown area just south of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Prior to the incident, state troopers were responding to a rollover injury crash near Interstate 35W and Hennepin Avenue. The driver and other occupants involved in that crash fled from the scene on foot. Law enforcement, including the state patrol, began searching for them.
A preliminary investigation determined that a state trooper was traveling northbound on 11th Ave. when he entered the intersection of S. 7th St. When the trooper entered the intersection, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound collided with the passenger side of the squad car.
The driver of the passenger car was identified as a 28-year-old Minneapolis man. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The trooper was treated by emergency responders and was cleared at the scene.
According to the state patrol, the trooper’s squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.
The state patrol crash reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation, which remains open.
You must log in to post a comment.