MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin is due in court Tuesday for felony tax fraud charges.
He’s the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors have also charged Chauvin, and his estranged wife, with several counts of tax evasion for lying about their income.
Chauvin makes his first appearance on those charges Tuesday.
Chauvin will be back in court Friday, along with the three other former officers charged in Floyd’s death. They are expected go on trial next year.
