MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we enter the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, the candidates’ family members are making stops in Minnesota.
Jill Biden will join Gov. Tim Walz and other local leaders Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake Wednesday to discuss schools reopening.
READ MORE: Are Progressives Excited Enough To Vote For Joe Biden?
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. will travel to the north shore Wednesday for a “Make America Great Again” event at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Lara Trump, wife of President Trump’s son Eric, will be in Minneapolis for a similar event on Thursday.
Just 55 days remain until Election Day on Nov. 3. Early voting in Minnesota begins Sept. 18.
READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Seen It Like This’: Trump Well Ahead Of Biden In Red Wing Bakery’s Presidential Cookie Poll
You must log in to post a comment.