MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brownsville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making and selling explosive materials, in a case spurred by an article in “Popular Science” magazine.
Kenneth Ray Miller, 58, was previously convicted of the aforementioned crime in a separate case, and was not allowed to have explosives or firearms.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tipped off in the spring of 2019 about an article profiling Miller, and how he makes pyrotechnics on his Brownsville property.
Miller admitted to making and selling smoke-generating devices containing a chlorate explosive mixture and electric igniters, also called electric matches — all of which he is prohibited from possessing.
His sentencing date has not been scheduled.
