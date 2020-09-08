Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Wisconsin’s Sawyer County Monday afternoon.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the crash happened in the town of Hunter at about 1:37 p.m.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly crossed over the center line of County Highway CC and struck a GMC Yukon heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the motorcycle — Kenneth Link, of Elmwood, Wisconsin — was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 58-year-old woman, received non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured.
You must log in to post a comment.