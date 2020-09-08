MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Steven Daniel Buford, 21, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan last Friday in West St. Paul.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says Buford shot Koffi-n’guessan in the head during an argument outside of the Eagle Point Apartments on the 2000 block of Oakdale Avenue.
The criminal complaint says police were called to the building right before the shooting after someone heard a disturbance, then saw a man later identified as Buford jump from a second-floor balcony.
As officers and the initial witness were walking around outside of an adjoining apartment building, they heard a gunshot. They then saw Koffi-n’guessan on the ground, and Buford running through the parking lot.
A woman just pulled into the parking lot with her two young sons when she said she saw the two arguing. Her sons then witnessed Buford shoot Koffi-n’guessan before he ran towards their car with Koffi-n’guessan’s 15-month-old son in tow.
The woman says Buford then threw the infant at her through the window before jumping into her backseat, sitting on her 7-year-old son, then ordering her to drive at gunpoint — right before officers reached the car and arrested him.
Buford, who has a lengthy criminal history, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He faces up to 65 years in prison.
