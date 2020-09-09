MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday marked the second day of school for many students in what is a very different type of school year.

Students across the state are learning in person, distance only, or a hybrid of the two.

Second grader Addie had her first day of fully distant learning at home on Tuesday. Her mom chose that model over a hybrid.

“I literally didn’t sleep for like three nights,” said her mother, Kim Olin.

It was the first time since spring the Red Rock Elementary student logged online for her lessons. Her mother says it’s a night and day difference. It’s more organized, with more class interaction.

“It’s a full schedule from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. when they are done with blocks and activities they are doing,” said Olin.

“I go in Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Rogers High School senior Lauren Hatcher. She started in-person for her first day back.

“There was hand sanitizer at every door entrance, arrows on the floor so you knew which way to go, and they encourage people to stay six feet apart,” she said. She said she could tell a lot of planning had gone into coming back to school. She also said the distance learning lessons in the hybrid model are more challenging than in the spring.

“I am so happy to be back, I love having a normal schedule again it just feels so good,” she said.

Amy Powers’ three children go to St. Rose of Lima in Roseville, where students are in person five days a week. Even with masks on, they were just excited to be back in school.

“I think overall it went really well. They honestly didn’t say much about the changes unless we asked,” said Powers.