CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Climate Change, Local TV, Snow, South Dakota News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It felt like the seasons changed almost overnight in the Twin Cities. But in other parts of the country, that seeming switch happened about as fast and at a much more pronounced level.

A noted climatologist on Twitter reported that a weather station in South Dakota just broke the standing record for the quickest gap between a 100-degree temperature reading and measurable snow.

In the span of two days, the Rapid City station achieved the feat. It was 102 degrees on Sept. 5, and then on Sept. 7 the station marked just over a half-inch of snow recorded.

Brian Brettschneider said that the previous record was “a questionable 3 days at Ardmore, SD, in Sept 1929.”

Closer to home, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of central Minnesota and a freeze warning for the northern third of the state. The advisories/warnings are slated to take effect at 1 a.m. and last until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Minnesotans are advised to protect outdoor plants and wrap outdoor pipes or allow them to drip slowly overnight.

Comments