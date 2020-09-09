MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It felt like the seasons changed almost overnight in the Twin Cities. But in other parts of the country, that seeming switch happened about as fast and at a much more pronounced level.
A noted climatologist on Twitter reported that a weather station in South Dakota just broke the standing record for the quickest gap between a 100-degree temperature reading and measurable snow.
In the span of two days, the Rapid City station achieved the feat. It was 102 degrees on Sept. 5, and then on Sept. 7 the station marked just over a half-inch of snow recorded.
Brian Brettschneider said that the previous record was “a questionable 3 days at Ardmore, SD, in Sept 1929.”
🚨🚨🚨 Rapid City, SD, (WFO) was 102°F on September 5th and had measurable snow on September 7th. This 2-day gap between 100°F and measurable snow breaks the U.S. record for any station (previously a questionable 3 days at Ardmore, SD, in Sept 1929). https://t.co/okahAsDb44 pic.twitter.com/2C56jpdLjT
— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) September 9, 2020
Closer to home, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of central Minnesota and a freeze warning for the northern third of the state. The advisories/warnings are slated to take effect at 1 a.m. and last until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Minnesotans are advised to protect outdoor plants and wrap outdoor pipes or allow them to drip slowly overnight.
