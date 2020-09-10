MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – George Floyd’s family announced on Thursday they will formally launch nonprofit foundation at a homelessness event in Minneapolis.
The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will aim to promote social change, bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, initiate substantial police reform, and reverse racism while fighting for justice.
The foundation will launch on Sunday, at the ninth annual National Homeless Day event, which Floyd had attended annually. It follows the highly anticipated pre-trial hearing in his case.
“We are honored to launch the George Floyd memorial Foundation at an annual event that our brother was proud to participate in every year,” said Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister. She will serve as the president of the foundation. “He spent his life giving back to others, and this is the best way to observe his memory and keep his legacy alive.”
The event, which is hosted by Minnesota Acts Now and the Spiritual Church of God, will feature speakers from Floyd’s family, the mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, along with Minnesota Senator John A. Hoffman and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeffrey Lunde. It will be outside, socially distant, and in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, will serve up to 100 meals.
