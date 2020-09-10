MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another downtown Minneapolis restaurant is closing this summer.
The beer-centric bar/restaurant HopCat announced Wednesday that it has permanently closed, becoming the latest establishment to exit downtown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, HopCat management wrote that the pandemic has been “nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole.” They also thanked customers for patronizing their restaurant and urged beer-drinkers to continue supporting breweries like Fair State, Indeed and Surly.
HopCat is a restaurant/bar chain based out of Michigan. They operated in Minneapolis for a total of three years, on the corner of Marquette Avenue South and 5th Street. The location closed earlier this year for the safety of staff and customers, but they had planned to eventually reopen.
Also on Wednesday, the company announced that at least two other HopCat locations in Wisconsin and Kentucky were closing for good.
Other restaurants to close in downtown Minneapolis during the pandemic include The Butcher and the Boar, The Bachelor Farmer, 508, and Moose & Sadie’s café.
