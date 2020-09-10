Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire at an apartment building in Maplewood has displaced 67 residents and injured one person.
Fire crews responded to 1512 County Road B East at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames on the second floor of the three story building.
In total, 32 units were impacted. One person was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
The case is under investigation, though at this time, authorities do not believe it was suspicious.
You must log in to post a comment.