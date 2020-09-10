MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at Jimmy John’s in Bloomington Wednesday evening.
According to Bloomington Police Department, officers responded at about 6:05 p.m. to a Jimmy John’s at 84th and Normandale Boulevard on a report of an armed robbery.
Witnesses reported two men coming into the store and ordering food, when one pulled out a gun. The man shot the gun into the ceiling directly above him and told employees to empty the register.
Suspects fled the scene after obtaining an undetermined amount of cash.
Authorities say there were no injuries to employees or customers.
Witnesses said the two men were both wearing a mask or bandana covering their faces, and dressed in construction-type clothing. One suspect had on a neon yellow safety jacket and one suspect had on a blue jacket.
Police are actively investigating.
