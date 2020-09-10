MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced several significant program cuts to the Gophers’ athletic department Thursday.

According to the university, the affected programs include: men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

The teams and scholarships of those programs will continue through the end of the 2020-21 school year, with the cuts occurring next year.

“Should health and safety precautions allow, these teams will have the opportunity to compete during the 2020-21 season,” the university said in a statement.

In August, the Big Ten Conference postponed all fall sports, impacting football, cross country, volleyball and soccer at the University of Minnesota.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall 2020-21 sports has greatly increased the financial concerns. Our athletic department is now facing a projected loss of revenue of approximately $75 million just this fiscal year. This is a significant deficit and one that will have an impact for years to come,” the university said.

The university said it was determined that the athletic department could not “financially or equitably sustain” 25 varsity programs.

At this time, university officials do not anticipate any other sports program will be affected.

The move is pending approval by the Board of Regents.

Today is a difficult day for #Gophers everywhere. A letter to the University of Minnesota community:https://t.co/1cE8rnwdF8 — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) September 10, 2020



