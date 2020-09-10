MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is hospitalized with several knife wounds, and another woman is in custody after an attack early Thursday evening at a Brooklyn Park apartment building.
Police say officers were called to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at about 5:24 p.m., and arrived to find the victim suffering from wounds to her upper body.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but she was soon found in her car in the apartment’s parking lot and arrested.
The victim’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Last month, a toddler was accidentally shot to death by their sibling at the same apartment complex.