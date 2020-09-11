MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is searching for a more diverse workforce after releasing its latest diversity report.
Target data shows 15% of all workers are Black and 12% of the Target’s managers are Black. In comparison, 50% of all the company’s employees are white and 61% of managers are white.
Target leaders say they want to increase their Black workforce by 20% over the next three years.
The Minneapolis-based retailer has seen a surge in sales since the outbreak of COVID-19. Over the summer, the company boosted its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour for team members.
Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Target pledged to give $10 million to social justice initiatives and to rebuild areas of the Twin Cities damaged by days riots.
