MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported an additional 929 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths state-wide.
The recent added numbers bring the cumulative number of cases to 83,588, and the death toll to 1,906. Of the nine most recent fatalities, seven were residents in long-term care, which is the demographic hit hardest by the pandemic.
On the other hand, 76,650 Minnesotans have recovered from the disease and no longer need to self-isolate.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
Currently, there are 247 people in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. Of them, 140 are in intensive care.
Over 20,508 tests were processed in the state in the last day. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 1.2 million people have been tested state-wide.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average is about 5% as of Sept. 2.
