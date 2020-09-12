MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new poll shows Minnesotans are leaning more toward the challenger in the upcoming presidential election.
A New York Times-Siena College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading by 9 points over President Donald Trump in Minnesota — 50% to 41% of those surveyed.
This is second poll this week showing Biden with a nine-point lead in Minnesota.
The same poll shows Sen. Tina Smith with a nine-point lead over her Republican challenger Jason Lewis.
Both candidates will be making stops in MInnesota on Friday. Biden’s campaign hasn’t shared details about where. President Trump plans to hold an event that evening at the Bemidji Airport, then travel to central Wisconsin.
