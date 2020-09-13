MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Sunday, Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 741 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. It marks the third day in a week with double-digit deaths.
Nearly 84,311 positive cases have been confirmed in the state since March, though 77,461 of those patients no longer need to self isolate.
Of the 13 additional deaths reported Sunday, nine took place in a long-term care facility. The elderly community in assisted living facilities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. The deaths reported Sunday bring the state’s total up to 1,919.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories across the state have processed 21,489 COVID-19 tests. In total, 1.23 million people in Minnesota have been tested for the disease.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Update For COVID-19
Currently, there are 241 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, with 136 in the ICU.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average is about 5% as of Sept. 2, due to data lag.
