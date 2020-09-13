MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have implemented a shelter-in-place order on campus effective immediately, as well as the suspension of in-person classes.
University Chancellor Joe Gow says the shelter-in-place order — which will be in effect until Monday, Sept. 28 — is due to a sudden increase in positive COVID-19 tests among students in residence halls and off-campus residences, as well as the anticipation of more cases to come.
In-person undergraduate classes are suspended from Monday, Sept. 14 until Wednesday, Sept. 16. Gow anticipates in-person classes will resume Monday, Sept. 28.
“I share the disappointment and frustration of students, families, faculty and staff who had hoped we might enjoy the start to this fall semester together,” Gow said.
Face coverings are also now required indoors and outdoors on campus. The chancellor is also asking students to remain on campus and not travel back to their communities for the next two weeks in order to halt any potential spread.
