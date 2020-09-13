MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of George Floyd launched a foundation Sunday in his honor.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation made its first donation to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis, totaling $5,000.

Bridgett Floyd, George’s sister, stood with her brothers — as well as the families of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile — to announce the gift, and call for change.

“Because of my brother’s death, people finally see the world of police brutality against black men and women,” Bridgett Floyd said.

George Floyd worked for the Salvation Army for about a year and a half.

“This is where George loved to be,” Bridgett said. “He loved helping the community, and I want them to be able to keep it going.”

Major Scott Shelbourn with the Salvation Army says Harbor Light provided more than 150,000 nights of shelter last year.

“This kind of donation goes directly into making sure that happens night after night,” Shelbourn said.

People who worked with Floyd at the Salvation Army remembered his kindness Sunday, including Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church of God.

“He used to roll these alleyways right here when we were serving food, making sure that people had food to eat,” Smith said.

Bridgett, who is serving as president of the fledgling foundation, says it’s work will continue her brother’s legacy.

“I plan to do a lot of police reform, [to fight against] police brutality,” she said. “Uplift a lot of people to come in and be able to have careers as CDL drivers. That’s what my brother did when he was living.”

