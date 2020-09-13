Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chief Mike Spencer, head of the Fridley Fire Department, passed away Saturday night, according to city officials.
Spencer also served as deputy director of the city’s public safety department.
“We know the amazing Fridley community will be here to support his family, friends and the Fridley Public Safety Department during this difficult time,” officials said Sunday on the city’s official Facebook page.
It is not clear how he died, put officials described his passing as unexpected.
You must log in to post a comment.