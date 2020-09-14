Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Animal Humane Society is overwhelmed with cats and kittens at three of its shelters across the Twin Cities and is looking for help in finding them forever homes.
The humane society says it has been a busy kitten season and there are a lot of older cats waiting to be adopted at the Woodbury, Golden Valley and Coon Rapids shelters.
The shelters are currently showing pets to potential owners by appointment only.
For more information about adopting, head to the Animal Humane Society’s website.
