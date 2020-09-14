Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are looking for help identifying two suspects in connection to the looting of a liquor store during the unrest that broke out in the city following George Floyd’s death in late May.
Police say a man and a woman were captured on surveillance video on May 28 breaking into and looting the Cub Liquor store on Old Hudson Road in the Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 651-266-5900, or email SPPD-CUITF@ci.stpaul.mn.us.
