MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a woman was killed in a vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Monday morning.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, they responded just before 7 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in Normanna Township, about 20 miles north of Duluth.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the body of Kathryn Clark. She had been thrown from an SUV, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Clark was traveling eastbound on Pioneer Road East, when her vehicle left the roadway striking a driveway embankment causing it to be launched into a tree. Initial investigation of the crash shows that she died on impact.
This is the second fatal vehicle crash on St. Louis County roadways in the last 24 hours. Authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in both of these crashes, as well as neither driver wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.