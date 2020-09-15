MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Giovanni Williams will serve 20 years in prison after a plea deal was reached Tuesday in the murder of Dattreas Stewart last December at a Brooklyn Center gas station.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Williams, 24, admitted in court to fatally shooting Stewart, 45, in a vehicle outside of a Pump N Munch gas station in a drug-related robbery.
The criminal complaint states that officers found Stewart, from Brooklyn Center, and his girlfriend in a car at the gas station on the night of Dec. 11. The woman was screaming and applying pressure to a bullet wound on his head. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s girlfriend told police she set up a deal to sell $300 worth of marijuana to someone through a mutual connection outside of the gas station. Williams arrived at the meet, entered Stewart’s back seat and asked to smell the pot.
In court, Williams said he then pulled out a gun, and Stewart did, too. Williams said he then shot Stewart in the head out of fear. Williams also admitted his intention was to rob him.
Williams, who is from Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder Tuesday, and will be officially sentenced on Oct. 19.
