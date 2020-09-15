MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the Minnesota State Fair food parade sold out in just two hours, Minnesotans are now getting a second chance to take part in the drive-thru fair experience.

The Minnesota State Fair announced it will be hosting a second food parade Oct. 1-4 and 8-11. But this time, tickets will be sold using a lottery system.

By registering, you’ll be entered into a random drawing for a chance to purchase one vehicle ticket. The tickets are $20 per vehicle plus $5 in fees, and there is a maximum of five occupants per vehicle.

All vehicles will follow the same 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds getting to experience 16 food vendors. Your drive through the event is expected to take roughly two hours.

“We’re very happy to present another opportunity for people to enjoy a taste of the fair,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s even more important that we find ways to connect with what’s familiar and important to us all. Nothing does that quite like the State Fair.”

This time around, some of the vendors are offering fall-inspired flavors including pumpkin spice funnel cakes and fried Oreos, hot apple cider at The Hangar, deep fried pumpkin and apple pies with cinnamon ice cream at Minneapple Pie, a new vendor added to the fall food parade, and many more.

You must register by noon on Thursday, Sept. 17 to be entered into the lottery drawing.

Those who entered, will receive a notification at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 if they have been selected for the opportunity to purchase a vehicle ticket, or if they have been placed on the waiting list.

Those selected will have until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to purchase tickets.

Here’s a full list of vendors participating in the Minnesota State Fair Food Parade: