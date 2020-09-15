MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the Minnesota State Fair food parade sold out in just two hours, Minnesotans are now getting a second chance to take part in the drive-thru fair experience.
The Minnesota State Fair announced it will be hosting a second food parade Oct. 1-4 and 8-11. But this time, tickets will be sold using a lottery system.
By registering, you’ll be entered into a random drawing for a chance to purchase one vehicle ticket. The tickets are $20 per vehicle plus $5 in fees, and there is a maximum of five occupants per vehicle.
All vehicles will follow the same 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds getting to experience 16 food vendors. Your drive through the event is expected to take roughly two hours.
“We’re very happy to present another opportunity for people to enjoy a taste of the fair,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s even more important that we find ways to connect with what’s familiar and important to us all. Nothing does that quite like the State Fair.”
This time around, some of the vendors are offering fall-inspired flavors including pumpkin spice funnel cakes and fried Oreos, hot apple cider at The Hangar, deep fried pumpkin and apple pies with cinnamon ice cream at Minneapple Pie, a new vendor added to the fall food parade, and many more.
You must register by noon on Thursday, Sept. 17 to be entered into the lottery drawing.
Those who entered, will receive a notification at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 if they have been selected for the opportunity to purchase a vehicle ticket, or if they have been placed on the waiting list.
Those selected will have until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to purchase tickets.
Here’s a full list of vendors participating in the Minnesota State Fair Food Parade:
- Turkey to Go by MN Turkey Growers (credit card only)
- Turkey Sandwich
-
- Giant Juicy (1/3 pound): $9
- Half-Pound Giant Juicy: $11
- Add Brie with cranberry sauce topping to a Giant Juicy: $3
-
- Turkey Legs (gluten-friendly): $10
- Frozen Turkey Sandwich Meat by the Pound (gluten-friendly, pine- and nut-free)
- One Pound: $17
- Five Pounds: $80
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke): $2.50
- Fresh French Fries (cash/credit)
- 32 oz.: $9
- 88 oz.: $14
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, lemonade, water): $2.50
- Mouth Trap Cheese Curds (cash/credit)
- Bucket: $17
- Que Viet (cash/credit)
- Giant Egg Roll On-a-Stick: $8
- Garlic Cream Cheese Wontons: $8
- Sweets & Treats (cash/credit)
- Jumbo Cotton Candy: $8
- Caramel & Candy Apples: $5
- Popcorn: $5
- Caramel Corn: $5
- Sno Cone: $4
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite): $6
- Water: $3
- Pronto Pups (cash only)
- Regular Pronto Pup: $5
- Tom Thumb Donuts (cash/credit)
- Mini Donuts: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $3
- West Indies Soul Food (cash/credit)
- Jamaican Patties: $6
- Chicken
- Beef
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Wings: $7
- (2) Jumbo Jerk Chicken Drummies: $7
- Bottled beverages (Pepsi, Mountain Dew): $3; Water: $2
- Minneapple Pie (cash/credit)
- Deep-Fried Pies with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream: $8
- Original Minneapple
- MinneChocolate
- MinnePumpkin
- Ultimate Minneapple Pie (with 1 scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream and apple syrup): $10
- 6-Pack of Deep-Fried Pies (choice of pies): $30
- Quart of Cinnamon Ice Cream: $10
- Apple Syrup (16 oz.): $5
- Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs (cash/credit)
- Foot Long Hot Dog: $7
- Foot Long Corn Dog: $8
- Regular Corn Dog: $5
- Bottled water: $2
- Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage (cash/credit)
- London Broil Steak on a Roll with onions, peppers and cheese (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Polish Sausage Sandwich (gluten-friendly without bun): $10
- Onions, sauerkraut and cheese sauce available on sandwiches
- Polish Sausage On-a-Fork: $8
- Take-Home Bundle (1.5 lbs. London Broil meat, containers each of onions and cheese): $35
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, water): $3
- Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade (cash/credit)
- Cheese On-A-Stick: $5
- American
- Jalapeño
- Deep-Fried Pickles: $6
- Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
- Sealed Bottle (16 oz.): $5
- State Fair Souvenir Bottle (28 oz.): $8
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Hot Apple Cider
- Cup of Hot Cider (12 oz.): $4
- 1-gallon jug: $20
- Giggles’ Campfire Grill (cash/credit)
- Walleye Fries: $10
- Walleye Cakes: $10
- Duck Bacon Wontons: $10
- Duck Drummies: 2 orders for $10 (while supplies last)
- Beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mountain Dew): $2.50; Water: $2 or 3 for $5
- El Sol Mexican Foods (cash/credit)
- Tacos: $5
- Fried Flour Shell
- Hard Corn Shell
- Burritos
- Beef and Bean: $9
- Jumbo Beef: $8.50
- Bean: $6
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, water): $2.50
- The Hangar (cash/credit)
- Tater Twister (Sausage wrapped in a whole spiral-sliced potato and fried): $9
- Tater Twister without sausage (gluten-friendly, vegan): $9
- Fried Oreos: $7
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice cream dipping sauce)
- Red Velvet
- Original
- Funnel Cakes: $8
- Pumpkin Spice (with optional pumpkin spice whipped cream)
- Red Velvet
- Regular with topping choice (Bavarian cream, strawberry, chocolate or apple)
- Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Stick: $4
- Bottled beverages (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite): $4; Water: $3
- Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar (cash/credit)
- Pail of Cookies: $17 (limit 10 pails per vehicle)
- Bottled beverages (water, milk): $3
