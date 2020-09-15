Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find 39-year-old Timothy Alan Dasovich.
He was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Monday, though authorities did not say where.
He is 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs approximately 270 pounds, has blue eyes, is balding with brown hair and has some facial hair.
Dasovich may be with a black and yellow fat tire electric pedal bike.
Call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 if you have information on his whereabouts.
