CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota News, Missing, Timothy Dasovich

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find 39-year-old Timothy Alan Dasovich.

He was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Monday, though authorities did not say where.

(credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He is 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs approximately 270 pounds, has blue eyes, is balding with brown hair and has some facial hair.

Dasovich may be with a black and yellow fat tire electric pedal bike.

Call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 if you have information on his whereabouts.

Comments