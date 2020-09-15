MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested two men in connection to a complex phone scam in the Midwest.

According to the Prior Lake Police Department, several agencies across the state and Midwest have been investigating a group of people who are engaging in theft by swindle.

Prior Lake Chief of Police Steve Frazer says the department has already made a couple of arrests in this case, which so far covers Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

On Friday, police arrested a 22-year-old man from Stoughton, Wisconsin and a 34-year-old man from Waukegan, Illinois for theft by swindle.

The suspects have allegedly been calling people telling them a loved one has been arrested and are in need of money for bail and attorney fees.

Authorities say the suspects will ask people for large amounts of cash, and will tell them not to report it to anyone “because there is a gag order in place by the judge.” The suspects then make arrangements to send a messenger to the victim’s home to pick up the cash. In several cases, the courier arrived in a U-Haul rental vehicle.

Police are looking for any additional victims who may have been taken advantage of in recent weeks.

If you are a victim of a scam similar to this, or if you have information related to this case, contact the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555 or at police@cityofpriorlake.com.