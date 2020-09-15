MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 17-year-old boy killed and another man hurt Monday in a north Minneapolis shooting were members of a Republican congressional candidate’s campaign.
The Lacy Johnson campaign says the two victims were members of the outreach team and were not performing campaign duties when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues.
Minneapolis police say a group of people were standing outside of a Super USA convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. The teenager and the man were hit, and emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The teenager was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Investigators are still searching for the shooters, who fled the scene on foot. The man who survived was listed in serious but stable condition.
Johnson, the Republican candidate, is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis and some surrounding suburbs.
“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community.” the Johnson campaign wrote, in a statement.
Minneapolis has experienced a surge in gun violence this summer. According to police, this year is on track to double 2019’s homicide total.
