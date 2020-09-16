MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials are investigating a weekend police shooting in Duluth where an officer fired his gun outside an apartment and struck a domestic assault suspect who was alone inside.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the shooting happened late Saturday at a downtown Duluth apartment on the 100 block of 1st Street. Officers had responded to the apartment following multiple 911 calls about a domestic assault.

One of the responding officers, Tyler Leibfried, fired his gun into the apartment door, the BCA says. One bullet went through the door and hit a man in the shoulder.

The man, identified as a 23-year-old Duluth resident, was brought to a hospital for treatment before being booked into jail on probable cause domestic assault. He was released from jail Sunday.

The BCA says that parts of the incident were captured on police body cameras. However, investigators did not specify if Leibfried’s camera captured the incident.

No one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, the BCA says. The alleged domestic assault victim left before police arrived.

No gun was in the apartment, although investigators say a hatchet was found just inside the door.

Leibfried, a five-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department, is on standard administrative leave as the BCA investigates the officer’s use of force.

The BCA’s findings will be presented to the St. Louis County’s Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.