MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Children’s Minnesota Foundation has said their cloud-based data system, which holds donor information, was breached.
In July, the company that provides the foundation with the cloud-based data services, Blackbaud, said an unauthorized person may have acquired a backup of the database.
The database contained donor information including name, address, date of birth, and philanthropic history. Social Security information is not shared with Blackbaud and credit card information was not contained in the beached database.
