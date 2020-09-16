MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While University of Minnesota students have started the school year with distance learning, one thing will soon be somewhat normal again: Gopher football will return at the end of October.

Junior Joe Adanek said he’s glad the Gophers get another chance after an 11-2 season last year.

“I almost chucked my phone across the room I was so excited,” Adanek said. “I think they’ll be awesome, hopefully get a national championship, but we’ll see.”

Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck released this statement Wednesday: “We’re Back.”

The big question is will fans be able to go into the stadium to watch the games? Fans were split on how they felt about going to a game.

“Mask up, everything, precautions like that, absolutely going to the game,” junior Kyle Newkirk said.

“I don’t know, I haven’t really thought about that,” another junior student said. “I guess it depends like on how like safe they’re being about everything.”

“One-hundred percent, I’ll wear 10 masks if I have to,” Adanek said.

But no matter how students will watch the games, Gopher football will bring students together even if they’re apart.

The Big Ten did not announce whether volleyball or other fall sports will be returning, but said there should be updates soon.