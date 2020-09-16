MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his first campaign stop in Minnesota this Friday in Duluth.
His campaign announced Wednesday evening that he will tour a union training center in the afternoon, then deliver remarks. The times and locations for both stops have not been released.
The visit from the former vice president will come just nine days after his wife, Jill Biden, stumped for him in the Twin Cities.
Donald Trump Jr. also visited that same day for a rally in Duluth, and President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, campaigned in the Twin Cities the following day.
Minnesota is seen as a battleground state in this year’s presidential election. A recent CBS News poll showed Biden nine points ahead of President Trump in the state, but Democrats are still concerned the Republican could win Minnesota — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1972.
