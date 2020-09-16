Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington say a man is in custody after stabbing a man Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to the 28th Avenue Transit Station. There, officials found a 31-year-old man with several stab wounds. The victim was transported to HCMC in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, a 31-year-old man with no permanent address, was arrested a short time later. He is currently in custody at the Bloomington Jail.
No additional information is available.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
You must log in to post a comment.