MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say three people were shot in a span of three minutes in separate north Minneapolis locations Wednesday afternoon.
A 17-year-old boy was shot at 4:47 p.m. on the 2500 block of Aldrich Avenue North.
Two minutes later, and about a half-mile northeast, a man was shot near North 4th Street and North 30th Avenue.
About a minute after that, and about a mile-and-a-half west of the previous shooting, a teenager was shot on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue North.
All victims suffered injuries described as non-life threatening, and no one is in custody.
Police spokesperson John Elder says it is too soon to say if the shootings are connected.
