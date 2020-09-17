MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials are reporting 931 additional COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Thursday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), nearly 20,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 1.26 million Minnesotans have been tested since the pandemic began.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
The additional cases bring the state’s tally of positive cases to 86,722, with 9,344 of those cases being health care workers. There are now 79,878 patients who no longer need to self-isolate.
There have been 1,942 COVID-19 deaths since March, with 1,408 of the deaths occurring in long-term care settings, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
In hospitals, there are 242 patients needing treatment, and 132 of them needing intensive care units.
The state’s Dial Back Dashboard puts the state’s positivity rate at 5% as of Sept. 6, due to data lag. The positivity rate is a seven-day rolling average, and helps state officials decide on COVID-19 safety restrictions.
