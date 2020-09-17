MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is one of the top NFL stadiums in the country, according to a new ranking from ESPN.
On Wednesday, ESPN released a ranking of all 28 NFL stadiums based on multiple factors, including atmosphere, features, traditions, tailgating, location, cost and history.
In the list, U.S. Bank Stadium ranked an impressive fifth best in the nation — the newest stadium of the top five. According to ESPN, the stadium has already had its share of memorable moments, including the “Minneapolis Miracle”, has great traditions (“Skol” chant), a great glass aesthetic, and a “superb” downtown location.
Where U.S. Bank Stadium falters is in the categories of cost and tailgating, but “it wasn’t a big hit” to the ranking overall, ESPN said.
Lambeau Field, the home of Minnesota Vikings rival Green Bay Packers, took home the top spot in the list. ESPN references its history that has been preserved throughout multiple renovations, multiple NFL championship games including the “Ice Bowl” and the iconic “Lambeau Leap.” Where it needs work is location and lack of consumer options near the stadium.
Other top five stadiums, from second to fourth place respectively, include Centurylink Field in Seattle, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
The last stadium on the list is FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
