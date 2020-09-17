Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and wife Sarah Clarke welcomed their newborn daughter Wednesday evening.
Frida Jade Frey was born at 5:22 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
“Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives. For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow,” said Frey and Clarke.
Both Clarke and Frida are reportedly doing well and are healthy. This is the family’s first child.
Frey will take a brief leave effective Thursday and continue to handle day-to-day mayoral duties from home.
